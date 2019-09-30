  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Coast Guard crews are searching for a man who went missing while diving off South Florida.

In a tweet, the agency said the 55-year-old man was reported missing Sunday night off Deerfield Beach.

The Coast Guard said the man was diving about with a group from the commercial diving boat Lady Go Diver. The group surfaced after the dive, but the man did not.

The search is continuing on Monday by air and water. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the search.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

