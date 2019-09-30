MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was injured in a standoff Sunday at a southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

Sarah Finley, who lives in the Apartments at Waterford Point near the Turnpike and Southwest 88th Street, was surprised when the police suddenly showed up.

“I heard a yelp at the gate basically stating that a police officer was coming in. I don’t see which way they went. I did hear a commotion,” Finley said.

“All the neighbors are basically told to stay inside or go out,” she added.

Investigators say a mom called the police on her son, 38-year-old Richard Cabrera. She said he was on some type of drug and was violent.

“The mom was taken out of the apartment for her safety while our officers spent a good amount of time trying to negotiate with him to calm down,” said police Deputy Director Freddy Ramirez.

Police say Cabrera’s erratic behavior didn’t change.

“He was erratic while during the conversation. The subject produced a firearm and fired at our officers. Our officers returned fire,” Ramirez said.

During that exchange, investigators say an officer was grazed by a bullet. He was hit in the torso and treated on scene.

At the same time, police stayed nearby since they say the woman’s son barricaded himself. Sometime after that, they discovered Cabrera’s body in the closet. It’s still unclear if he took his own life.

As for Finley, she is thinking about her neighbor even though they don’t know each other.

“It’s scary. You don’t want this to happen to anybody. Let alone, as a mom, your instincts come in and you want to protect your child,” she said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating since this is an officer-involved shooting.