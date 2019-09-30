



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help with any information that may lead to the arrest of a man who fled the scene of a hit-and-run involving serious injuries to another driver.

It happened on Wednesday, September 25 at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of SW 216th Stree and 187th Avenue.

Police said the driver of a 2003 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, dark in color, ran a stop sign and struck 53-year-old Obdulio Garcia’ 2009 red Honda Civic, critically injuring him.

Garcia, who is in the trauma intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital, suffered a broken spine, broken pelvis, and fractured ribs.

“I’m just crushed. I am heartbroken. I don’t know where to go from here,” said Lori German, Garcia’s girlfriend.

Miami-dade police released this flyer:

“I cannot understand the heartlessness of someone who causes such injuries to someone and then just leaves and just leaves them there to die and suffer further injury by not acting in an appropriate manner,” said Lori.

Lori said Garcia is the father figure to her two teenage daughters.

“We’re just totally wiped out,” said Mary Rodneff, Lori’s mom. “It’s one of those things that are just so hard to take. We have been crying a lot.”

“If you know anything, please come forward and say something. We are just looking for justice. This happens far too often these days where people they don’t want to be accountable for their actions. They don’t want to stand up their bad decisions. It’s a travesty,” Lori said.

Authorities said the driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling police to report the crash.

Lori says her boyfriend could be in the hospital for a month.

She says he may never be able to work again.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Police said if your tip leads to the suspect’s arrest, you will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.