MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one swimmer had to be transported to a local hospital in Virginia Key Beach on Monday afternoon.

The initial call indicated that a number of people were in need of help, but it now appears three people had to be pulled from the water.

Two of those in distress are a mother and her child.

One of the swimmers was transported by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Chopper 4 was over Virginia Key beach where paramedics were working on several swimmers in distress.

Yellow police tape had been placed around the area where the swimmers were helped.

City of Miami police and Miami-Dade police officers were on scene gathering details.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.