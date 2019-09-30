



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thirty children looking their best and showing off their personalities are hoping to capture the heart of a family looking to adopt.

They are taking part in this year’s Children’s Trust Miami Heart Gallery.

Devanique is only six years old but she’s already speaking on her older sisters behalf.

“She loves to do Tik Tok, ha ha,” she said.

The two along with their brother Darien hope after a quick wardrobe change and makeup they’ll find a loving home.

Just three loving kids.

“One, two, three, but our little brother is not here,” said Devanique.

Make that four looking for love.

“This is just a movement, this is the start to a process, so we hope that everybody goes to the heart gallery and tries to get these beautiful children a home,” said Children’s Trust Miami CEO and President Jim Haj.

Along with having their pictures professionally taken, the kids are sitting down for interviews to share a little about themselves for the Heart Gallery.

And for those who can’t, loved ones are nearby to help

“I’ve had the boys for two years and Mason for three years,“ said foster parent Inger York.

She said the boys she takes care of have grown to understand that love doesn’t cost a thing.

“You don’t have to pay for it, it’s instilled, it’s given, and it’s all worth it,” she said.

The 30 children are the largest group the Children’s Trust Miami has seen in 11 years and hope to find them all loving homes.

To see the kids for yourself, go to miamiheartgallery.org.