MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol says an altercation outside a Miami Gardens strip club escalated to a shooting on the highway Monday morning.
Police said a physical altercation between two groups at The Office strip club carried over to the roadway at around 5:30 a.m.
The Office is located in the 250 block of NE 183rd Street.
The groups took off in a black vehicle and a gray CMC SUV and began to exchange gunfire when they got on the northbound entrance ramp to I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive, police said.
FHP Lieutenant Alex Camacho said two of the three occupants in the gray GMC were struck by bullets and had to be transported to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Camacho said the black vehicle fled the scene.
FHP continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
