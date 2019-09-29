Comments
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – There’s new information about the potential threat that forced a middle school and a high school in Davie into lockdown Friday.
The emergency was sparked by a phone call to Nova High School in which someone yelled “Code Red” and then hung up.
Investigators now say they traced the call back to a home in Fort Lauderdale where five teens, including a Nova High School student, were gathered.
So far, all five teens have denied making the call.
