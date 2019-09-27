MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Karen is still a Tropical Storm Friday, but it is falling apart.

Karen is forecast to weaken to a Depression likely later Friday and then a remnant area of low pressure by Saturday.

Karen is located 350 miles SE of Bermuda and moving towards the NE at 8 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Karen is expected to continue moving NE but then will become stationary by Friday night or early Saturday.

A westward motion is then anticipated by the end of the weekend.

Meantime, Lorenzo is a dangerous, powerful Category 4 Hurricane with max sustained winds of 145 miles per hour located 1,620 miles SW of the Azores.

Lorenzo is moving NNW at 14 miles per hours and is forecast to move North and then NE this weekend.

Lorenzo does not pose a threat to the U.S. but it could move near or across portions of the Azores by the middle of next week.