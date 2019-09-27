MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rooftop swimming pool leak has displaced over 200 residents from 144 apartments at a Dania Beach apartment building on Friday evening.
Broward Fire and Rescue got the call shortly before 7 p.m. at The Place at Dania Beach apartments, an 8-story apartment building, on the 180 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard.
“Water was leaking from the swimming pool… and water was literally cascading through the seven floors below,” said Michael Kane, Battalion Chief, Broward Fire Rescue.
The leak from the 10,000-gallon pool had affected about 250 residents who had to be evacuated.
Fire rescue officials were assisting residents from their apartments.
Authorities said the power had been cut off to the building. They said it is doubtful that residents would be allowed back this evening.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities were urging drivers to avoid the area.
You must log in to post a comment.