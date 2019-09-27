



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several Davie schools had been placed on lockdown Friday afternoon while police investigated a ‘potential threat’ to Nova High School.

The lockdown was lifted at around 4:30 p.m.

Davie police say someone called one of the pubic schools and said code red then hung up.

The campuses then went on lockdown.

Around dismissal time Nova HS received anonymous call of a threat on campus. There was no specific threat made. Both Nova HS & Middle school placed on “code red”. #DaviePolice have deemed the campus’ clear. Admin lifted the lockdown. Police are investigating who made the call. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) September 27, 2019

Broward Schools officials say Nova Blanche Forman Elementary School, Nova Eisenhower Elementary School, Nova Middle School, and Nova High School were the schools placed on lockdown.

Parents said they’ve dealt with his repeatedly over the past few weeks and during last school year.

They’re grateful this wasn’t a real threat but they’re tired of the pranks. They say it’s stressful for them and even more stressful for their kids.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police vehicles outside the school.