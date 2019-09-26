Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New parking fine increases go into effect in Miami Dade County beginning Tuesday, October 1st.
CLICK HERE TO SEE A COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF FINES
Some of the citation increases include:
▪ Overtime Parking (expired meter or failed to pay meter): From $18 to $32
▪ Restricted Parking (parking in a residential zone without a permit): From $23 to $36
▪ Freight Loading Zone: From $23 to $75
▪ Passenger Curb Loading Zone: From $23 to $46
▪ Obstruction of Traffic: From $28 to $124
All parking violations are to be paid within 30 calendar days from the date of issuance of the citation.
For more information, you may call the Miami-Dade county Parking & Violations Bureau at (305) 275-1133.
