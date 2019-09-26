  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade County, parking, parking fees, Parking Fine Increases


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New parking fine increases go into effect in Miami Dade County beginning Tuesday, October 1st.

CLICK HERE TO SEE A COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF FINES

Some of the citation increases include:

▪ Overtime Parking (expired meter or failed to pay meter): From $18 to $32

▪ Restricted Parking (parking in a residential zone without a permit): From $23 to $36

▪ Freight Loading Zone: From $23 to $75

▪ Passenger Curb Loading Zone: From $23 to $46

▪ Obstruction of Traffic: From $28 to $124

All parking violations are to be paid within 30 calendar days from the date of issuance of the citation.

For more information, you may call the Miami-Dade county Parking & Violations Bureau at (305) 275-1133.

Comments