FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday in the trial of a Broward sheriff’s deputy accused of lying about the arrest of Delucca Rolle outside a Tamarac McDonald’s earlier this year.

Ralph Mackey is on trial for falsifying a police report.

Mackey is one of three Broward sheriff’s deputies charged in the arrest.

On Thursday, the judge dropped a conspiring to falsify a police record charge after ruling a day earlier that prosecutors could not introduce the other deputies’ statements as evidence.

The case is now in the hands of the jury.

On April 18, 2019, Rolle was captured on numerous cameras being pepper-sprayed and his face pushed to the ground during his arrest.

On the videos, Sgt. Gregory LaCerra is seen spraying Rolle with pepper spray and taking him to the ground. Deputy Christopher Krickovich is seen grabbing Rolle by the head and slamming it into the pavement, causing him to bleed.

The videos went viral and there were accusations that Broward sheriff deputies had crossed the line.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

While Mackey didn’t take part in the rough arrest, he is accused of lying on an official report about it.

Both LaCerra and Krickovich are charged with using excessive force during the arrest.

Rolle was initially charged, but it was eventually dropped.

On the day of the incident, hundreds of teenagers from nearby Taravella High had gathered for what was supposed to be a fight between two girls.

Rolle was near the curb waiting for his mother to pick him up.

But after he witnessed a friend bring cuffed for trespassing, Rolle went to reach for his friend’s cellphone which had slid out of his hand.

That’s when cellphone video shows LaCerra push Rolle in the head, pepper-sprayed him and handcuffed him.

Rolle testified on Wednesday when he was first pushed in the head, he responded, “don’t touch me.”

That’s when he says the deputy became aggressive.

“He pepper-sprayed me. I walked away. He slammed me to the floor and arrested me,” said Rolle.

The deputies alleged in their report that Rolle took a “pre-attack posture” toward LaCerra. Rolle testified that he was off balance at that moment because LaCerra had just pushed him.

The cases against LaCerra and Krickovich are pending.