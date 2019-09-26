MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new izakaya, offering ramen and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Ichimi MIA, the fresh arrival is located at 118 Buena Vista Blvd.

It specializes in Pan-Asian dishes, with menu offerings organized into categories of Izakaya, bao, gyoza and ramen. On the menu, look for fan favorites such as the spicy miso ramen, shrimp gyoza and mango mochi for dessert. Enjoy your meal with some sake or beer.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new izakaya seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yaizzet N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 21, wrote, “I had the spicy miso ramen, and it was perfect. It’s very different from the ones I’ve had at other ramen places.”

Head on over to check it out: Ichimi MIA is open from noon–11 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and noon–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

