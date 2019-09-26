TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — An execution date has been set for a Florida death row inmate who stabbed and drowned a 14-year-old girl more than three decades ago.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Wednesday for 73-year-old James Dailey. The execution is set for November 7th at Florida State Prison.
Records show Dailey was convicted of the 1985 murder of Shelly Boggio.
Authorities say Dailey and two other men met Boggio and her twin sister when the girls were hitchhiking near St. Petersburg. After a night of barhopping, Dailey and one of the other men, 64-year-old Jack Pearcy, took Boggio to a deserted fishing area. Her nude body was later found floating in the water.
Pearcy told investigators that Dailey stabbed Boggio and held her down in the water. Pearcy was also convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
