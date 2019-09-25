MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have been discontinued, Tropical Storm Karen continues to lash the islands with heavy rain.
At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was moving to the north at 14 mph with 45 mph winds.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.
Karen is forecast to take a turn to north-northeast by this afternoon and continue through Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will continue to move farther away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today through Thursday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Karen is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with isolated storm totals of 8 inches.
These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas. Some areas in southeastern Puerto Rico have already received up to 5 inches of rainfall, which has caused some flooding.
