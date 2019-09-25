MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Karen is still bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Karen is moving north at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hours. It’s forecast to turn north-northeast later today and tomorrow. It is forecast to move east on Friday and possibly take a loop back around and then move to the west late weekend and early next week due to high pressure.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the eventual track and intensity of Karen as there is the potential that it may dissipate as it meanders in the western Atlantic late week.

Jerry is now a post-tropical cyclone located about 155 miles west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 7 miles per hour. Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda later today. Tropical storm warning continues for Bermuda as tropical storm conditions are expected later today. Jerry will continue to weaken as it moves northeast into the Northern Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Lorenzo became the fifth Atlantic hurricane of the season. Lorenzo is out in the Eastern Atlantic located 640 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands moving West-northwest at 17 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

Lorenzo is forecast to become a Category 2 possibly later today or tomorrow and a major Category 3 Hurricane by late week and into the weekend. It is not a threat to the U.S. as it is expected to stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.