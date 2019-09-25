



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Trial got underway Wednesday in the trial of one of three Broward sheriff’s deputy charged in the rough arrest of Delucca Rolle.

Deputy Ralph Mackey is facing one count of falsifying records in the case.

After opening statements were given, prosecutors put their star witness – Rolle – on the stand for questioning.

Rolle, also known as “Lucca,” garnered national attention after a video of his arrest by Broward sheriff’s deputies went viral.

On the stand, Rolle gave a play by play description of what happened that day. After he finished his testimony, the prosecution rested.

Rolle, 15, was arrested when deputies descended on a Tamarac McDonald’s in response to a call about a fight in the parking lot.

The cell phone video shows Delucca stop to pick up a cellphone dropped by another teen who was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

That’s when he was pepper-sprayed by a deputy, forced to the ground, and had his head slammed into the pavement

BSO’s official report says the teen bladed his body and clenched his fists prior to being pepper-sprayed.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

Rolle was initially arrested but the state decided not to go forward with charges. The video of the arrest sparked a national outcry.

Mackey faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

The other two Broward sheriff’s officers charged in the case, Sergeant Gregory Lacerra and Deputy Christopher Krickovich, face battery and falsifying records charges.