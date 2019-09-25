Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a little more insight into the formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, attorney David Weinstein stopped by the CBS4 Studio.
Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.
He discussed what Wednesday’s developments mean, how things will proceed and if there’s evidence of a high crime, in addition to other things.
