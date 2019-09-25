Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for your help to locate 81-year-old Charles Morris.
Morris, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing since 11:00 a.m. Wednesday from 1846 NW 49 St. in Miami.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts and sandals.
The 81-year-old stands 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
