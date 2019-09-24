MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is busy tracking three named storms.

Tropical Storm Karen is bringing some heavy rain across the Virgin Islands, Culebra, and Vieques.

At 8 a.m., Karen was located 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico and moving north at 7 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. Karen will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands with the potential for flooding. A Tropical storm warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

Karen is forecast to move over the Western Atlantic tonight and Wednesday. Late week Karen is expected to move west and it is still too soon to say what, if any, impacts for the U.S. coastline.

At 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Jerry was located 275 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and was moving north at 8 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. Jerry is forecast to slowly weaken and turn northeastward.

The center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda on Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda by Wednesday and then Jerry is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday and an area of low pressure by Friday as it moves into the Northern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is in the Eastern Atlantic located 310 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

Lorenzo is forecast to become a hurricane later today and could become a Major Category 3 hurricane on Thursday as it moves into the open waters of the Atlantic. Lorenzo is not a threat to the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system near the north coast of the Yucatan peninsula producing a small area of disorganized showers and storms. Some slow development of this low is possible as it moves Westward at 5 to 10 miles per hour across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

There is a low potential (10% chance) of formation through the next 48 hours. There is a low potential (20% chance) of development through the next five days.