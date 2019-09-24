DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A toddler was rushed to the hospital after he nearly drowned in a Dania Beach lake.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said the year-old boy went missing from his home in the 2800 block of Lagoon Drive. About ten minutes later he was found in a waterway behind his home by a neighbor who pulled him out of the water.
When found, the child was unconscious and not breathing. The neighbor immediately began CPR that was continued when sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived.
Firefighters aggressively administered advanced cardiac life support measures and were able to successfully resuscitate the boy who was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in critical condition.
The child was crying upon arrival at the hospital which is considered a good sign considering that he nearly drowned.
Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said much of the credit for the child’s survival goes to the neighbor who pulled the child from the water and began CPR until help arrived.
