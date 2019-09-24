ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Charges have been dropped against two six-year-old children who were arrested at their Orlando school on the same day the officer who arrested them, Dennis Turner, is fired from the force.

The Orlando Police Department originally said the two children were six and eight years old but corrected the ages Monday saying a six-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were arrested last Thursday on misdemeanor battery charges.

Kaia Rolle was transported to a juvenile detention center after being cuffed and having her mugshot taken. Police officials halted the booking process for the second child, a 6-year-old boy, before he made it to the juvenile detention center.

Kaia’s grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland said she got a call saying the girl threw a tantrum at school and kicked a staff member at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.

She believes it is because the girl wasn’t sleeping well due to a medical condition, sleep apnea.

Monday, State Attorney Aramis Ayala apologized for the incident.

“I also want to let you know that when it comes to little, elementary-aged children, we will not negotiate justice ever. Today the healing can start. These very young children are to be protected, nurtured and disciplined in a manner that does not rely on the criminal justice system to do it, “said Ayala.

Officials say Officer Dennis Turner did not get permission to take the children into custody. Per department policy, officers are required to seek approval from their watch commander before arresting anyone under 12, but according to the department, Turner did not do that.

He has been fired from the Orlando police department.