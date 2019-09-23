FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunday night people were once again back at the bars and restaurants throughout Fort Lauderdale near Downtown.

Hours before, police sirens echoed throughout the streets early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. after two people were shot along Southwest 2nd Street near 4th Avenue.

“We opened about a month ago and we are trying to build the city up a little bit more.” Harley Chesal said.

Chesal owns Shato Restaurant and Bar nearby. He never expected a shooting to happen so close to his new business.

“That is unfortunate. It was isolated,” he said.

It’s still unclear what led to the violence. Police said one person has been arrested. A witness who was in the area said she heard about five gunshots. She too was left in shock.

“When you’re trying to have a good time and you’re in this type of area, you don’t expect to hear or see that type of thing. It was very traumatizing,” Adrianna Tender said.

One witness said before the gunfire, she saw three men arguing. That’s now motivating this business owner to make sure people visiting his restaurant and bar are safe.

“We are trying to step up our security and step up the detail that we have outside with the police and working with the city of Fort Lauderdale,” the business owner said.

Police say the two people taken to the hospital will survive.

Police have not released the name of the person arrested or what they’ve been charged with.