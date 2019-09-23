MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hurricane hunter plane has been sent to check out Tropical Storm Karen.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 225 miles west-northwest of St. Vincent. It was moving to the northwest at 8 mph with 40 mph winds.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, mainly northeast through southeast of the center.

Some fluctuations in strength will be possible during the next 48 hours due to strong upper-level winds.

Karen is forecast to continue moving northwest on Monday with a turn toward the north is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea through tonight. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* British Virgin Islands

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area and are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.

Karen is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Wednesday:

Windward Islands – Additional 1 to 2 inches, isolated storm totals 8 inches.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Leeward Islands – 1 to 3 inches, isolated 5 inches.

These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.