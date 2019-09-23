



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from 50 top companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair on Wednesday, September 25th in Sunrise.

More than two thousand positions are available. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

Companies looking to hire include Akima Global, Albion Staffing, ARC Broward, Autonation, Brightstar Credit Union, Career Source Broward, City Furniture, City of Sunrise, Colonial Life, Coral Springs Auto Mall, E-builder, Florida Department of Health, Florida Panthers, iHeart Media, Jae Restaurant Group (Wendy’s), Jiffy Lube, Miami Herald, New York Life, Norwegian Cruise Line, Northwestern Mutual, Racetrac Petroleum, Rick Case Automotive Group, Teleperformance, The Academy, Vacation Village, VentureTech Solutions, and Verizon

Positions they are looking to fill include detention workers, armed guards, travel consultants, guest representatives, certified medical assistants, sales associates, accounting, guest services representatives, event staff, specialists, and drivers.

Click Here for a full list of companies and the positions they are looking to fill.

So how do you get hired?

First, visit JobNewsUSA before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression.

After chatting with a recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Make sure you arrange for childcare the day of the event.