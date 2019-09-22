MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Karen is bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the southern Windward Islands.

At 11 a.m., the center of the storm was about 30 miles east-southeast of Grenada.

It was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move away from the Windward Islands later Sunday, and then across the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday night and Monday.

On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for:

Trinidad and Tobago

Grenada and its dependencies

Vincent and the Grenadines

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for:

S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

British Virgin Islands

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area through Sunday afternoon or evening. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning on Tuesday.

Karen is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain in the Windward Islands, 1 to 3 inches in the Leeward Islands and 1 to 3 inches in the far northeastern Venezuela and Barbados through Wednesday.