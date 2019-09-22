ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – An Orlando grandmother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old granddaughter was arrested.

Kaia Rolle is like most little girls her age. She loves pink and has a cheery outlook on life.

But her grandmother says that all changed on Thursday after she got a call from a school resource officer saying Kaia was arrested.

“So I say, ‘What do you mean she was arrested?’ He said, ‘There was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way,’” Meralyn Kirkland explained. “She is arrested and she has a charge – she is charged with battery.”

The first grader was handcuffed, fingerprinted and even had a mug shot taken.

In fact, an 8-year-old at the same school was also arrested that day.

The Orlando Police Department said that officers are required to get approval from the watch commander before arresting anyone under 12 years old.

The officer assigned to the school failed to do so.

However, Kaia still has a date with a judge.