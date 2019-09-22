



STUART (CBSMiami) – Two kids from Stuart, Florida donated $3,000 to a Miami group that’s helping families in Bahamas.

Logan and Zachary Winters raised the money by selling 316 shirts honoring the people from Bahamas.

“They need it now because they don’t have houses. They’re being sent to other islands. Kids don’t have homes. People are dying. They’re sick,” Logan Winters said.

Dozens are dead and roughly 1,500 have been reported missing after Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

While the country’s government works to figure out how to repair the islands, the Winters say they’re here to help.

“It’s a really, really cool place – a vacation spot. Now, it’s destroyed. Now, it needs to be rebuilt,” Logan Winters said.

The young Winters, with the help of their parents, started a children’s clothing line called “Gott’Em.” On top of learning how to run a business, they wanted to raise money for a seaplane to deliver medical supplies. They decided to lean on the group “Global Empowerment Mission” for help.

“That’s a lot of money. It’s a $3,000 donation. It’s pretty substantial. To think that they sold 300 and something T-shirts just for the people in the Bahamas, it’s really incredible,” founder Michael Capponi said.

Capponi founded Global Empowerment Mission after the Haiti Earthquake in 2010. Now, the group has pallets of food, water and supplies for Bahamas.

The group initially started delivering items by plane as soon as Dorian moved away. Since then, they’ve depended on boats for better results.

“The big planes we were sending, the FedEx sized cargo planes, that was holding a couple hundred thousand pounds a trip. Now, we are multiplying that by five a week,” Capponi said.

As for the Winters, they are still raising money for Bahamas by selling these shirts through the Gott’em clothing line.

“They just need help and lots of it,” Logan Winters said.

To help out you can visit: GlobalEmpowermentMission.org and instagram.com/gottemclothing.