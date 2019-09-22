MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 11-year employee of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections went before a judge Saturday morning for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman he was supervising on house arrest.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said Yulian Gonzalez would force the woman to have sex by threatening to return her to custody.

Police said four incidents happened at the “Nexx Motel” on NW 27th Avenue where Gonzalez rented a room.

The victim told police Gonzalez would tamper with her ankle monitor when he drove her to and from the motel.

The Miami-Dade Department of Corrections director sent CBS4 News a statement, which read:

“This investigation demonstrates our firm commitment to maintaining the public trust. We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public. MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gonzalez is charged with four counts of armed sexual battery and four counts of armed kidnapping.

His request for house arrest was denied.