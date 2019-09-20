HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – An 85-year-old Hurricane Dorian survivor, who floated in a chair for three days, is out of the Bahamas and being treated at a Hollywood hospital.

Virginia Mosvold narrowly survived Hurricane Dorian’s relentless wind, rain and devastating storm surge in Freeport nearly three weeks ago.

Her ordeal is nothing short of a miracle.

As water rose in her home, her daughter and son-in-law say they sought refuge in the attic.

Unable to lift her to the attic, they tethered Mosvold to an easy chair and left her near the kitchen counter.

After three days of punishing weather, Mosvold was found wedged by the refrigerator.

Besides their home, the family’s farm, a Grand Bahamas tourist attraction complete with animals and crops, is gone.

“We lost our farm, an employee drowned and hundreds of animals died,” said Sissel Johnson, Mosvold’s daughter.

Mosvold is being treated at Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital for pneumonia and infected legs because of her time in the water.

Her family says once their mother is better they will start to think about rebuilding.