DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man was taken into custody after he reportedly shot a taxi driver during a struggle.

On August 24, the driver said he picked up the man, later identified at 26-year-old Jonathan King, at a gas station at SW 37thth Street and Davie Road.

King reportedly told the driver to take him to the Bank of America at 3580 S University Drive. Once there, he began to fight with the driver.

The driver, who did not wish to be identified in this report, said it was during the struggle that he smelled gun powder and realized he had been shot. He later told police he never saw a gun and never hear a shot.

The driver said he was able to get King out his car and then called the police.

A Davie police officer who reviewed the car’s dashcam video was able to identify King as their suspect.

King has a history of robbing taxi cabs and has a long criminal history, according to an incident report.

On September 3rd, police went to King’s residence to serve an arrest warrant.

King, who was reportedly on pre-trial release from another robbery charge, barricaded himself in his home for about three hours before surrendering.

He arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery.