DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from the night of July 4, 2018.

They say that is when 57-year-old Michael Lewis Kline was severely beaten in the head and face and was found with a fractured skull in the parking lot of the Road Dawgs Saloon off State Road 84 and near Flamingo Road.

Police are also releasing surveillance tape of two persons of interest and the 911 calls that came in after the crime happened just before 6:30 on that night.

One 911 caller said, “I’m just stopped at the Dunkin Donuts off State Road 84 and there’s kind of like a biker bar I guess and they just beat a guy up real bad.”

Another caller said, “We need some help. He was beat up real bad.”

Kline who lived in a mobile home community not far from the Saloon was rushed to the hospital and he died on November 14th of 2018.

Police said his son – Michael Kline Jr. – told them that his bather had been at the bar and had said he had had a verbal altercation with several members of the Outlaw’s Motorcycle gang a few weeks earlier.

On the surveillance, police say motorcycle club members are seen leaving the Saloon on their motorcycles.

Lt. Mark Leone of Davie Police says the surveillance tape shows a white male turning his shirt inside out in front of officers before walking into the parking lot area by the Saloon. Leone said a second man is seen walking over to a nearby Exxon station where the victim was and forcing him to walk towards Road Dawgs Saloon.

“There was some interaction between members of the motorcycle club and at some point the victim went over to the gas station to get cigarettes,” said Leone.

Leone told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “We believe the two individuals are involved or they have more information about this brutal attack.”

Police said Saloon patrons said they did not see the attack.

Leone said solving this case is a priority for his department.

“We would like to solve this homicide because these cases cannot go unsolved,” he said. “We need someone to be held accountable and we think someone may recognize these individuals.

The victim’s son moved out of Florida after his father’s death.

Davie Police are releasing the tape now after exploring leads and because they need help.

Anyone with information should call Davie Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.