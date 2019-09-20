FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Students in Miami-Dade and Broward didn’t let a little rain dampen their resolve to combat climate change.

They took part rallies Friday which were part of the hundreds of Climate Strike events in over 90 countries worldwide.

Many of the students say they were inspired by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” movement.

In Miami-Dade, the rally was held outside Miami Beach City Hall. Those in attendance said the supported the Green New Deal and called for ending the creation of additional fossil fuel infrastructure in the county.

Miami-Dade Public Schools said they supported students as long as they followed the rules.

“On Friday, students throughout the District will be participating in several climate change activities in their schools. As always, students’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly will be respected and supported, as long as their actions adhere to M-DCPS’ Code of Student Conduct and do not disrupt the educational environment.”

In Broward, the students, parents, and some teachers rallied outside the Public School district building, right around the corner from the federal courthouse.

The county’s school district offered the same guidelines.

“Broward County Public Schools supports students’ rights to express their views during peaceful and lawful protests. Students may coordinate activities regarding the youth climate strike on campus with their school leadership or outside of the school day. Any student leaving campus without permission will receive an unexcused absence and face appropriate school disciplinary consequences.”

At noon, they observed 11 minutes of silence for the 11 years that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports says there is left until we reach 2 degrees Celsius, a point of no return.

The student-led climate strikes were held three days before the United Nations Climate Change Summit in News York.