MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a missing teenager.
Destiny Rose, 16, was last seen nearly a month ago at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches.
Police are concerned for her well being because they say her aunt received an Instagram live video chat from Destiny.
Investigators say when the aunt opened the chat she saw a Hispanic man with her niece, who was tied up, with a rope around her neck.
If you have seen Destiny, you are being asked to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-tips.
