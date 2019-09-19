Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Delray Beach doctor has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for possession of child pornography.
On Tuesday, September 17th, Dr. David Nowak was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release. Nowak, 42, was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to the victims.
Nowak had previously pled guilty to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
According to court records, from 2015 through 2019, Nowak accessed peer-to-peer networks to obtain images and videos of child pornography. Those images and videos included pre-pubescent children engaged in forced sexual acts.
You must log in to post a comment.