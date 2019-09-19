LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A woman was charged after her child was found wandering in the parking lot of a gentleman’s club.
Lauderhill police were sent to the parking lot in the 5400 block of N Univesity Drive after someone called 911 about a young girl who was crying and roaming around the parking lot of the Vegas Cabaret adult entertainment club.
When officers arrived they found a three-year-old girl who was crying and looking confused. The girl led them to a Toyota Carolla parked in the lot which was not running and had the back window cracked for ventilation. In the back of the car were toys and a car seat.
Approximately 30 to 40 minutes later, police were approached by 23-year-old Manouchika Daniels who said she was the girl’s mother and the owner of the car, according to the incident report.
Daniels reportedly told the officers she left her child in the car unattended for about three hours while she worked inside the club.
Daniels was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect. Her daughter was turned over to Child Protective Services.
