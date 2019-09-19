MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police announced the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the attack of a woman inside an elevator on Wednesday.
The suspect has been identified by police as Martin Bodden.
Police found Bodden Thursday in the area of 41st Street and the Board Walk.
The attack happened Wednesday when the 68-year-old victim returned to her residence in the 4700 block of Collins Avenue after a morning jog.
Miami Beach police said the assailant entered the elevator with her. While the two were inside the closed elevator, the man began attacking her and making attempts to raise her skirt and shirt.
The woman fought off the man and escaped without injury when the elevator doors opened to the fourth floor.
Surveillance captured the suspect, in a white T-shirt and black shorts, exiting onto the third floor. He used his T-shirt to wipe down the elevator buttons before getting back in and leaving the building.
