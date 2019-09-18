MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorable day for Roshondra Allen and her four children after receiving a special delivery.

Dolphins rookie first-round pick Christian Wilkins, along with Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan surprised the Allens with brand new beds in collaboration with Ashley Homestore.

“I’m shocked but it’s a blessing I appreciate the Miami Dolphins and Ashely furniture for bringing us beds,” said Roshondra Allen.

Roshandra says their generosity couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We just left a homeless shelter so we just moved in here and we didn’t have any furniture. This was the best thing for us to have. I’m happy to know I have these four beds for them to sleep in,” said Allen.

Back in June, the Dolphins along with Ashley Homestore surprised 100 underprivileged children with the gift of comfortable sleep for years to come at their third annual “Hope to Dream” sleepover party at the Baptist Health Training Facility.

Now, a few months later they delivered what they promised.

“This is a great humbling experience whenever we can get into the community and do something for people it’s always special a good time to see the reaction to these kids and their faces they are so excited with their new beds. It’s awesome,” said Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins Defensive Tackle.

New beds and a fresh start for Roshandra and her children who now have their own place to dream in.

“It’s surreal that a Dolphin will help us get a bed again. We are finally back in our own place to start again. It’s a good start,” said Allen.

This event is part of the Dolphins huddle for 100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration.

The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs, and employees to join huddle for 100 their goal to inspire one million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to their communities.