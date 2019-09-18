Comments
HALLANDALE (CBSMiami) – The FBI is looking for a bank robber who hit up a Wells Fargo in Hallandale Beach.
The man walked into the branch, located at 3131 W Hallandale Beach Boulevard, on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m.
The robber went to a teller position and demanded money before being given an undisclosed amount of cash.
There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the robber is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.
