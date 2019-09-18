MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made following the theft of about $80,000 worth of wigs from a warehouse in Miami Gardens.

Police said 25-year-old Sayon Tashambi Hamilton faces several charges in the burglary of the facility located in the area of Northwest 48th Avenue.

Following the early-morning burglary, police followed the suspect’s U-Haul truck until the suspects abandoned the truck near the 16400 block of Northwest 17th Court and took off in separate vehicles.

Police said Hamilton eventually abandoned a white Mercedes-Benz in front of a home on East Bunche Park Drive and proceded to jump fences as police set up a perimeter in the area.

After Hamilton’s arrest, police said he refused to answer any questions pertaining to the robbery.

Hamilton is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Hamilton has been ordered held without bond.

No word if any other suspects have been caught or if any of the stolen merchandise has been recovered.

Thieves hit Prime Trading Hair and Wigs, at around 2:30 a.m., located in the area of Northwest 48th Avenue, taking about $70,000 to $80,000 worth of merchandise, according to the business owner.

Business owner Rakib Hossain told CBS4 he received a call from his alarm company alerting him of the break-in.

“I have been here for eight years and this has never happened before to me. It is a big loss for me. it is a big loss for me. Some products here are very exclusive and worth up to $800. Surveillance video shows a truck backing in to the front door and ramming it at least three times. They tried three times to smash it. They knew exactly what they were doing. They knew where the expensive products were and they knew everything about the stock room. Please help me find these people so we can get our merchandise back,” Hossain told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

Hossain said he believes they were up to for criminals who spent no more than five minutes inside his business. He said he was insured for his losses. Video from inside his business shows a lot of damage after the store was ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.