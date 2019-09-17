MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating the early-morning robbery of expensive wigs from an area warehouse.

Thieves hit Prime Trading Hair and Wigs, at around 2:30 a.m., located in the area of Northwest 48th Avenue, taking about $70,000 to $80,000 worth of merchandise, according to the business owner.

Business owner Rakib Hossain told CBS4 he received a call from his alarm company alerting him of the break-in.

“I have been here for eight years and this has never happened before to me. It is a big loss for me. it is a big loss for me. Some products here are very exclusive and worth up to $800. Surveillance video shows a truck backing in to the front door and ramming it at least three times. They tried three times to smash it. They knew exactly what they were doing. They knew where the expensive products were and they knew everything about the stock room. Please help me find these people so we can get our merchandise back,” Hossain told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

Hossain said he believes they were up to for criminals who spent no more than five minutes inside his business. He said he was insured for his losses. Video from inside his business shows a lot of damage after the store was ransacked.

The Crime is similar to a burglary right across from Hossain’s business. The owner of Subi Training Inc. at 4726 NW. 165th St. says just 2 weeks ago, thieves broke in and stole up to $100,000 worth of products including many wigs.

In both cases, there is surveillance tape that police have been given.

Jose Antonio is the manager of The warehouse that Hossain’s business is in.

“My reaction is that this has happened before,” he said. “ there is somebody out there who knows where the money is at and knows about the hair places. I hope they catch them because this is our livelihood. This is our job.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.