MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical depression near the coast of Texas has become Tropical Storm Imelda.
At 12:45 p.m. CDT, the center of the storm was just south of Freeport, Texas. It was moving to the north at 7 mph with 40 mph winds.
A National Ocean Service observing site at Freeport reported a sustained wind of 40 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of Texas from Sargent to Port Bolivar.
The storm is forecast to continue moving to the north through early Wednesday. A north-northwestward motion is expected Wednesday night and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move inland over the Upper Texas coast later today, and move farther inland tonight and Wednesday.
The storm is expected to produce total rainfall accumulation of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum of 15 inches across the upper coastal region of Texas into far southwest Louisiana through Thursday.
