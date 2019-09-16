MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another flight full of cats and dogs arrived Monday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airpot from the Bahamas.

They’re not exactly survivors or evacuees, more like refugees in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“These are animals that were at the shelter before the storm, these are not lost pets that people are looking for,” said Cheri Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward.

More than 130 dogs and cats arrived from the Bahamas Humane Society in Nassau, a part of the islands spared Dorian’s wrath, but Wachter says from kennels that need to be cleared to make room for all of the other animals in desperate need of shelter now flooding into Nassau from other ravaged parts of the islands.

“It opens up space at the shelter so that they can take in pets, this allows the people on the shelter on the island to not have to worry about the animals,” she said.

“You see things you wish you never saw,” said Ric Browde with Wings of Rescue, the organization that transports animals from storm-ravaged areas. Browde has been on 10 flights back and forth to the Bahamas rescuing pets.

Dogs and cats on Monday’s flight were in good condition and never suffered but he says some did lose their owners.

Last week there was another flight of true survivors of Dorian’s wind, rain and deadly storm surge as dozens of animals came in from Grand Bahama, a shelter where they say nearly half of the animals drowned as flood water came raging in.

Monday’s flight was full of those impacted but rescuers hope their arrival in Florida will give the people where they are from some hope.

“Every one of these pets is going to be safe and looked after fed and just get they medical attention and love that they need,” said Browde.

The animals will be spread out across facilities in Florida, the Humane Society of Broward County expects to receive about 20, they will be quarantined for a short period before ultimately being placed for adoption.