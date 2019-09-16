MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins have traded defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2020 first round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fitzpatrick had requested and received permission to seek a deal on Friday.
The Fins’ 2018 first-round pick had been displeased with the way he was being used by head coach Brian Flores’ staff.
In the wake of last week’s season-opening 59-10 loss to Baltimore, there have been rumblings other players are also unhappy with the coaches and the organization’s emphasis on the 2020 draft over this year’s roster.
The Dolphins now have three first round picks in 2020 and five over the next two drafts.
