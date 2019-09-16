MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward State Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges on Monday against four former staffers of a Hollywood Hills nursing home where several residents died after the air conditioning system failed following Hurricane Irma on September 2017.
Here are the charges brought against the defendants in this case:
- Jorge Carballo Chief Administrator (DOB 12/12/1957)
Nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult.
- Sergo Colin Registered Nurse/Night Shift Nursing Supervisor (DOB 2/06/1974)
Nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult.
- Althia Meggie Registered Nurse (DOB 11/16/1982)
Two counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult and two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with medical records.
- Tamika Miller Licensed Practical Nurse (DOB 12/8/1987)
Six counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult and two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with medical records.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST THE DEFENDANTS
Officials say, if convicted, the aggravated manslaughter charges carry maximum penalties of up to 30 years in state prison and the charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with medical records carry maximum penalties of up to five years in state prison.
The Broward State Attorney’s Office also said that after reviewing all of the evidence available, including the criminal investigation led by the Hollywood Police Department and the administrative law judge’s findings in the hearings pursued by the State of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration against The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, prosecutors filed criminal charges related to the deaths of the following nine residents:
- Carolyn Eatherly DOB 8/13/1939
- Gail Nova DOB 2/22/1946
- Estella Hendricks DOB1/4/1946
- Bobby Owens DOB 5/16/1933
- Miguel Franco DOB 9/5/1925
- Manuel Mendieta DOB 8/26/1921
- Betty Hibbard DOB 1/11/1933
- Carlos Canal DOB 11/4/1923
- Dolores Biamonte DOB 2/25/1960
The four defendants’ cases, who were arrested last month and released on bond, have been assigned to Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy III.
