MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed Monday afternoon by an SUV in Fort Lauderdale.
Authorities said it happened on West Broward Boulevard near Northwest 14th Avenue.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a body covered with a white tarp, a bike on the side of the road and a white SUV.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and told CBS4 the bicyclist ran in front of him.
Police have not identified the bicyclist who was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
