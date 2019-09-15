Comments
The Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a troubling report on how migrant detention centers like Homestead failed to address the mental health need of the children in their custody.
The report identified problems in finding qualified mental health counselors to treat these kids and even when counselors were available they struggled with high caseloads.
Jim DeFede’s guest is the program director for the Children’s Law Program at AI Justice. The program represents unaccompanied migrant children.
Guest: Jennifer Anzardo Valdes
