FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Big Pine Key man they said posted motorcycle gang-related threats on Facebook.
According MCSO, 40-year-old Adam Miller posted a photo of himself wearing a Pagan’s Motorcycle Club baseball cap and holding a knife. Deputies said the caption under Miller’s photo read:
“Support Pagan’s MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!”
Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit was made aware of the post on Aug. 21.
Detectives with the unit said they knew Miller was a Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member because of previous encounters with law enforcement. Records show Miller has been arrested several times for cocaine possession.
Det. Alexandria Davis confirmed it was Miller’s photo after obtaining a warrant to search his Facebook.
Miller is charged with intimidation – writing or sending threats to kill or injure – and was booked into jail on Friday.
