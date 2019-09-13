MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins could be losing one of their defensive backs.
ESPN is reporting that Minkah Fitzpatrick has asked for and received permission to seek a trade from the team.
This coming days after the team shot down rumors that several players were unhappy and asked to be traded.
According to the report, Fitzpatrick is unhappy playing multiple positions and his agent is speaking with several teams. It also said that several teams are being resistant to the Dolphins asking price which would include a first-round pick.
Last Sunday the Dolphins suffered their worst ever loss in their first game of the season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 59-10.
Fitzpatrick, a former first-round pick, is expected to play this Sunday against the New England Patriots.
