



Back pain can be debilitating. Worldwide back pain is the single leading cause of disability, preventing many people from engaging in work as well as other every day activities.

Eighty-percent of the population will experience back pain at some point in their lives and many will rely on pain medication for relief.

For anybody who has had chronic pain, there is constant battle of continuously taking pain medication.

Making sure that when you travel you have your pain medication with you, have ample amounts, and that you don’t lose them can make you uneasy. Should something happen to them while traveling, you may not be able to get a refill.

In addition to these inconveniences, the thought of using pain medications brings up issues regarding side effects including addiction.

Now, an implanted pain pump delivery system offers patients an effective alternative to pain pills with several advantages. Because the pump is implantable, there are no pills. This eliminates the possibility of pain medication ending up on the streets.

Additionally, the patient reduces opioid usage by delivering directly inside the spine. Medication can be just as effective by using miniscule amounts.

Quicker and effective relief is now possible for back pain.

